NYPD: Suspects in custody for Staten Island murder

Richard Salvia was shot and killed while delivering food on a dead-end street.

There are several suspects in custody in relation to the shooting death of delivery man in Staten Island earlier this week.

Police said Friday that they had recovered a weapon and there are now at least two people in custody.

Richard Salvia, who was in his 50s, was fatally shot in the head Tuesday night while on a delivery for Crown Palace restaurant Tuesday night on a dead-end street in the Mariners’ Harbor neighborhood. Residents of the neighborhood told the Staten Island Advance that there had been a number of robberies of delivery workers in the area recently.

“They call delivery people, and when they come out here, they rob them,” a woman told the Staten Island Advance. “This has happened half a dozen times, if not more.”

The Advance reported on Friday that Salvia had $136 in cash at the time of the robbery.