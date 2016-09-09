NYPD to honor 9/11 victims with procession to Battery Park Police Memorial

The Pipes & Drums procession will end at the Battery Park Police Memorial.

The NYPD on Friday will commemorate the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center.

Beginning at noon, the NYPD’s Emerald Society Pipes & Drums will lead a procession from Cedar Street and Broadway to the Battery Park Police Memorial. The procession will go down Broadway to Battery Place where it will turn right. Following the curve, it will head north to West Thames Street, then turn right on South End Avenue and continue to the memorial.

The Battery Police Memorial bears the names of NYPD members who died on the line of duty, including the 23 killed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Streets in the area will be closed for the ceremony.