NYPD traffic agent gropes 18-year-old outside of Bronx School, police say

The agent was on duty when he grabbed an 18-year-old woman’s rear outside of the school, police said.

A school traffic safety agent groped an 18-year-old student while on duty at the New Visions Charter High School in the Bronx, according to police and school officials.

David Villanueva, 33, was on duty as an NYPD school traffic safety agent when he grabbed the teen on the butt outside of the the school at about 1:28 p.m., police said.

He was arrested and charged with forcible touching and harrassment, according to authorities.

“Upon hearing the student’s allegation, Principal Gonzales immediately informed the office of the Borough Safety Director, which is handling the investingation. We will cooperate fully as the investigation proceeds,” New Visions spokesman Tim Farrell said.

The NYPD did not provide further comment.