NYPIRG demands reform for state college aid

The group says Albany should re-evaluate the way it offers financial aid.

A public interest watchdog group protested at City Hall Tuesday demanding that Albany re-evaluate the way it offers financial aid to college students.

The New York Public Interest Research Group said the New York State Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, is outdated and many students don’t get the financial help they need to pay for school. A coalition of 40 groups, including the nonprofit Make the Road New York, laid out a list of reforms that they say would meet the rising costs of education.

They called for an increase in the maximum TAP grant, which hasn’t changed since 2001, from $5,000 to $6,500. In addition, the group wants the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to let students who are undocumented receive the state aid.