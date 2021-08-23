Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York State United Teachers, an umbrella group representing over 900 local unions including New York City’s United Federation of Teachers, released a new $550,000 statewide television and digital ad campaign in partnership with the New York State Academy of Pediatrics stressing the importance of returning to in-person classes for students.

The 30-second long ad, entitled “Let Me Show You,” will play on T.V stations across the state and well as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube until the start of classes In the ad, a mother lists the benefits of in-person learning as the camera pans to children walking to class and playing outside.

“Kids always learn better with hands-on instruction than online, more social interaction means kids are happier, healthier, and learn better,” the mother says. ” Extracurricular activities mean well-rounded kids and doctors and health advisors say that schools are safe.”

“We know the best place for students to learn is in the classroom, and every student deserves access to full-time, in-person instruction this year,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “We support the health protocols recommended by health experts, including family pediatricians, and state education officials. With a layered, holistic approach in place that ensures the health and safety of everyone in our schools, our educators are here to welcome their students with open arms on the first day of school.”

Funds for the ad campaign came from a grant from the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest national teachers’ union in the country, as part of its $5 million “Back to School for All” initiative. The AFT initiative also includes “door-to-door” engagement with families, students, school staff, and educators to promote vaccines and full-time return to in-person classes, according to the union’s website.

NYSUT has yet to respond to questions from amNewYork Metro about the cost of the television and digital ad.

“Prioritizing in-person education is critical for every child’s social and educational development. As pediatricians, we want parents to understand that this can be done in a safe way when schools layer critical health strategies,” said Dr. Warren Seigel, Chair, NYS American Academy of Pediatrics, District II. “In-person education not only benefits children academically, but also socially and emotionally. Pediatricians are here to help families understand how critical being in school is and how to keep everyone safe.”