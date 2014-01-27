NYU student found dead in dorm courtyard after apparent fall

An NYU student was found dead in the courtyard of his dorm early Monday, university officials said.Although the NYPD was …

An NYU student was found dead in the courtyard of his dorm early Monday, university officials said.

Although the NYPD was still conducting its investigation, a spokesman for the school said it appears the freshman fell into the courtyard of the Third Avenue North dorm at 75 Third Avenue. His body was discovered around 3:20 a.m.

“Police and the university are looking into events preceding the discovery of the body in order to determine the cause and nature of his death,” an NYU statement said.

His identity was not released. Crisis counselors were sent to NYU dorms.

In November, Asher Vongtau, 19, fell into a gap between his Lafayette Street NYU dorm and another building and was stuck for 36 hours before firefighters rescued him.