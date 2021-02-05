Off-duty cop cuffed in Brooklyn for allegedly choking his wife during domestic dispute | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty cop was arrested in his Brooklyn home following a domestic incident with his wife, police say.

On Feb. 4, Officer Michael Garrison got into an argument with his wife at their home, located in the vicinity of Ridge Boulevard and 68th Street. The incident escalated and Garrison allegedly put both hands around his wife’s neck and applied pressure to her throat.

Garrison also allegedly did not let his wife leave the premises. He was taken into custody at 4:15 p.m. and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and unlawful imprisonment.

A spokesperson from the NYPD stated that the victim had no visible injuries at the time of the arrest. The investigation is ongoing.