Cop shot in Bronx robbery leaves hospital to cheers from fellow officers

Officer Aliro Pellerano was wheeled out of the hospital and into a sea of blue.

Members of the NYPD applaud as police officer Aliro Pellerano, one of the officers shot in the Bronx Monday, as he leaves St. Barnabas Hospital on Wednesday, January 7, 2015 in the Bronx. Photo Credit: Pride Photo / Toby Norwood

One of two off-duty plainclothes NYPD police officers wounded during a shooting following a robbery investigation in the Bronx left the hospital yesterday amid the cheers and applause of his brethren in blue.

Officer Aliro Pellerano was wheeled out by more than 100 officers who clapped as the sound of several bagpipes accompanied him and his family.

Officer Andrew Dossi, 30, and Pellerano, 38, both of the 46th Precinct, were rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital after they were shot by one of two suspects following a robbery Monday night. Jason Polanco, 24 and Joshua Kemp, 28, were arraigned last night in Bronx Criminal Court. Polanco of 2639 Decatur Ave. in the Bronx, was charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and grand larceny. He was held without bail, officials said.

Kemp, 28, of 5 Metropolitan Oval in the Bronx, was charged with robbery, burglary, petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $200,000, officials said. According to the complaint released last night, a bullet struck Dossi in the left elbow and the left side of his back. Pellerano was hit in the left arm and the left lower chest area above his abdomen.

“At least one of the police officers had his shield displayed,” at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint.

Before their confrontation with Dossi and Pellerano, Kemp and Polanco entered a grocery store in Fordham Heights at about 10:23 p.m., according to the court papers. Polanco pointed a knife at store employees, forcing them to the floor. Kemp jumped over the counter and removed cash from the register and from under the counter, the complaint stated.

Dossi faces surgery this week followed by physical therapy, Police Commissioner William Bratton said yesterday.

Among those cheering Pellerano’s release was his boss. “It’s amazing support having everybody in the borough come out, even officers from outside the borough.” said Insp. Philip Rivera, the commanding officer of the 46th Precinct.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association, praised the officers for staying on the job even though their shifts had ended.

“When we all rushed to this emergency room, we thought it was for the worst, but here we are today,” Lynch said.

With Maria Alvarez