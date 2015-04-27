Out Hotel NYC owners apologize after Ted Cruz event

The owner of a prominent New York City hotel that caters to gay customers said on Sunday that he had “made a terrible mistake” after hosting an event last week to raise money for Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz, who has publicly stated his opposition to gay marriage.

“I was ignorant, naive and much too quick in accepting a request to co-host a dinner with Cruz at my home without taking the time to completely understand all of his positions on gay rights,” Out Hotel NYC co-owner Ian Reisner wrote on Facebook. “I’ve spent the past 24 hours reviewing videos of Cruz’ statements on gay marriage and I am shocked and angry. I sincerely apologize for hurting the gay community and so many of our friends, family, allies, customers and employees.”

Out Hotel NYC, which caters to gay customers, hosted an event on April 20th for Cruz. After the event, Broadway Cares, an AIDS charity, canceled an event at the hotel and a number of other prominent groups began a boycott.

Reisner’s co-owner, Mati Wedierpass, also apologized on Facebook. “On the eve of this momentous legal occasion at the Supreme Court, I dedicate myself to work even harder to advance our cause that I share with the LGBT community; our community,” Weiderpass wrote.

The news of the fundraiser and the apologies were first reported by The New York Times.

Cruz spent the Saturday at a forum sponsored by the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition, an evangelical group.