The NYPD is looking for a pair of suspects who assaulted and robbed a man in Lower Manhattan.

According to police, at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 a 46-year-old man was inside a 7-Eleven, located at 110 Lafayette Street, when two unknown men started an argument with him. The suspects proceeded to drag the man out of the store and began to punch and kick him multiple times in his face.

The crooks then took the victim’s cellphones and mountain bike, valued at together at $1,300, before fleeing the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital where he was treated and released.

The NYPD released a video and photos of the suspect taken from the store surveillance footage:

Both suspects are described as men in their 30s, the first standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, and the second standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.