Here’s a look at the panel and screening schedule for this year’s New York Comic Con

Warner Bros. Discovery New York City Comic Con is flying back into town from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9. Different divisions of the company are uniting for the weekend’s schedule, featuring panels and happenings from DC, HBO Max, Cartoon Network, Discovery+ and more.

Between beloved return panelists of the Doom Patrol cast and first looks at new shows and seasons like Velma and Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, this weekend is a can’t-miss for any fans. Another highlight is DC COO, Jim Lee, speaking on the future of DC comics with a collection of surprise guests— something the weekend won’t be short of.

In addition to the set panelists, Comic-Con will also display a host of immersive activations. Fans can walk straight into S.T.A.R. labs from the hit show Titans displaying supersuit reveals, hero testing stations, and fan-focused events. In honor of the 30th anniversary of Harley Quinn, there will also be a celebratory pop-up activation.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Explore the DC multiverse panel (1:45 p.m.)

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler screening (3:15 p.m.)

Velma (3:30 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) A special look at the first episode of the adult-animated comedy series by executive producer Mindy Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy. Velma is a new comedic twist on the wit of Mystery Incorporated, Velma Dinkley.

His Dark Materials (5:30 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Moderated by TV Guide magazine’s Emily Aslanian, this panel shows a preview of the final season of His Dark Materials. Joined by stars James McAvoy, Amir Wilson and executive producers Dafne Keen Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch— first looks, messages and more will be given.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm (8:30 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Watch the world premiere of the R-rated adventure-mystery film based on the series on Adult Swim. The Aqua Teens are back and fighting against corporate overlord Amazin in this full-length feature. After the premiere, the audience is open to a Q and A and panel discussion with the cast and filmmakers.



Friday, Oct. 7

Turn out the lights! with the Ghost Brothers (10:45 a.m)

Batman: The Audio Adventures cast and producer panel (1:45 p.m.)

Jim Lee & friends panel (3:15 p.m.)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons (3:30 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Check out the premiere of Warner Bros. first CG-animated full length film! The story follows infamous last names Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne as they team up to save the world from aliens. The screening will then follow up with a cast panel and Q and A opportunity.

Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! Screening (5:15 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 8

DC’s Superman panel (1:45 p.m.)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind (3:30 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the megahit video game series Mortal Kombat, Warner Bros. is hosting a deeper look into the creation of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind , the third installment in a series of inspired animated films along with clips and panel discussions.



Sunday, Oct. 9

DC’s Gotham City panel (10:45 a.m.)

Batwheels (11:15 a.m.)

An animation journey with Cartoon Network and Adult Swim (12:45 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Join Emmy-winning creator Gendy Tartakovsky and President of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Boomerang Michael Ouweleen as they examine the past, present and future of animation. The panel will also present a premiere of Tartakovsky’s new series Unicorn: Warriors Eternal .

The Winchesters (2:00 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Come watch the pilot of the prequel show to CW’s hit Supernatural with cherished cast and producers. The story follows the parents of Dean Winchester, John and Mary as they fall in love and start a family of demon-hunters. There will also be a Q and A portion following the screening.

Doom Patrol (3:30 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Take a first look at the fourth season of Doom Patrol with cast members Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez.

Titans (4:15 p.m.- MAIN STAGE) Upon the fourth season of Titans, the team is outside of Gotham after saving it but now facing down a superpowered supernatural cult. Main character Brendon Thwaites and showrunner Greg Walker will be giving exclusive content and sneak peeks for the upcoming season.



For more information and more events as they are announced, visit the New York Comic Con website.