Parents, students on city’s decision to not cancel school during storm

We spoke to parents across the five boroughs about the city’s decision to keep schools open despite Thursday’s storm. “It’s …

Real estate experts are encouraging New York City renters who are thinking about relocating to brave the cold and look for a place now.

We spoke to parents across the five boroughs about the city’s decision to keep schools open despite Thursday’s storm.

“It’s horrible! It’s difficult to get them to school and then get to work.”

Jocelyn Cordero, 37, Hell’s Kitchen, mom of two children

“Snow is not going to kill nobody. It’s not even that cold outside. Why is everybody complaining?”

John Jenkins, 17, East New York, senior at High School of Graphic Communication Arts

“If it’s dangerous enough for adults to stay off the roads, the children shouldn’t be on them, either.”

Arielle Ortiz, 27, Hell’s Kitchen, mom two kids who go to PS 111

“I think it was a terrible decision,” to keep the schools open. “Kids should be able to stay home instead of traveling in this mess.”

Barbara Newsome, Hell’s Kitchen, son goes to PS 111

“Perhaps online or on TV networks it’s a big buzz, but honestly here in the neighborhood everyone seems to be taking it in stride.”

Lisa Leighton, parent of student at PS 321 in Park Slope

“I’m happy they had school today because I had work. Personally, I feel like if it’s a hassle for you, just keep your kids at home”

Ruth Genn, parent of student at PS 321 in Park Slope

“My first thought was, this is ridiculous, there’s a blizzard out. ?. “I had concerns about the teachers and other staff being able to get to school safely. I wondered if they’re going to end up with one teacher taking over multiple classes or watching movies in the auditorium, which would have been not great.”

Ari Ben Eli, Cobble Hill. Kids go to P.S. 29

“I live a few blocks away but it was still horrible coming here. I’m curious to see what they’re going to do tomorrow.”

Jennifer Kenny, 36, has kindergartener age 5 at PS 234 in TriBeCa.

“For us at PS234 it’s OK because its generally residential but I can’t imagine what they’re doing in the outer boroughs.

Stacy Roger-Gordon, 46. Has a child at PS 234

(Sheila Anne Feeney, Shawn McCreesh, Dan Rivoli and Perry Santanachote)