Peanut Butter & Co. closes after 17 years

The owners are looking for a new location.

Peanut Butter & Co. served its last creamy spread at its original Greenwich Village shop Sunday.

Lee Zalben opened the eatery at 240 Sullivan St. in 1998 and was one of the first single ingredient sandwich shops in the neighborhood. Despite expanding into a wholesale business that sells peanut butter, jams and other spreads around the world, Zalben said the location was too small to showcase his creations.

“In the last several years we’ve grown in so many ways — and when customers visit, they’re expecting a grand flagship for the brand, not a homey little shop,” he said in a statement.

The company wouldn’t give further details about the restaurant’s closure but reassured customers that it is looking for a new location.

“Until then, we’re excited at the opportunity to try out some pop-ups and maybe even go mobile with a PB & J food truck,” Zalben said.