Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in East Harlem Wednesday night: NYPD

A 62-year-old man was struck dead by a hit-and-run driver in East Harlem Wednesday night, police said.

The victim, Oscar Nieves, was hit by a gray SUV at around 7:30 p.m. while in the crosswalk at the intersection of Third Avenue and East 122nd Street. The victim lived just steps from where he was struck.

When police arrived on the scene, Nieves was found lying on the roadway with trauma about his head and body. He was transported to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say that Nieves was struck by the SUV while crossing east to west on Third Avenue within the crosswalk. The driver hit the 62-year-old while traveling northbound on Third Avenue and fled the scene.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.