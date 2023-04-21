Man stabbed at Washington Heights deli after dispute erupts between customer and employee: NYPD

A dispute between a customer and employee at a deli in Washington Heights Wednesday turned into a store brawl that left one man in hospital with stab wounds, police said.

The stabbing stemmed from an argument that took place at around 8:20 p.m. between an employee at the Gourmet Deli, located at 1408 Saint Nicholas Ave., and a customer.

The customer, a 28-year-old man, threw a card reader at the employee, an 18-year-old male, striking the victim in the head. Employees then attempted to throw the 28-year-old out of the store, before another customer intervened.

The customers then began to fight, with the intervening man pulling out a knife and stabbing the 28-year-old multiple times in the torso. The 28-year-old was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Harlem in stable condition, while the man with the knife fled the store.

Police have arrested the 28-year-old—identified as Edwin Rodriquez—for assault and are currently looking to locate the man who allegedly did the stabbing. The alleged stabber is described as having a dark complexion, thin build, and with long black hair in dreadlocks. Police have released photos of the man they are looking to apprehend.

The 18-year-old employee sustained a minor injury to his head and did not require medical attention.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).