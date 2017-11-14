A man was critically injured after he was hit by an SUV near Union Square Park early Tuesday morning, police said.

The driver of the dark-colored SUV fled north on Union Square East after striking the 34-year-old man in the intersection at East 14th Street just before 1 a.m., according to police, who said the driver had been traveling east on 14th Street before turning left onto Union Square East.

The man was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was in critical condition, police said.

Police were still looking for the vehicle Tuesday.