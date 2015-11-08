Pedestrian Luisa Rosario struck and killed by taxi on West 109th Street & Columbus Avenue, cops say

The taxi driver was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

A taxi struck and killed an 88-year-old pedestrian early Sunday morning on the Upper West Side, police say.

The NYPD says that a taxi was making a right on West 109th Street from Columbus Avenue about 12:42 a.m. when it struck Luisa Rosario, 88, who was crossing the street in the crosswalk.

Police say that both the cab driver and Rosario had a green signal. A spokeswoman for the NYPD said it was not clear whether the pedestrian had the right of way.

Rosario was found unresponsive and taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Taxi driver Salifu Abubkar, 73, remained at the scene, police say. He was arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, the NYPD said.