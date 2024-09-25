Perps on e-bikes target women in robbery spree across Manhattan’s West Side

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly robbed a woman on Manhattan’s West Side.

Police are on the hunt for a group of suspects who allegedly used motorized bikes and scooters to get away after robbing three women in separate incidents across Manhattan‘s West Side since August.

According to law enforcement sources, the first incident occurred on Aug. 5 at approximately 8:25 p.m. A 64-year-old woman was at the corner of W. 65 Street and West End Avenue when two male suspects on a motorized scooter approached her from behind.

The perps immediately snatched the necklace she was wearing, violently pushed her to the ground, and then fled on the scooter northbound on Amsterdam Avenue before officers from the 20th Precinct arrived, authorities said.

EMS responded and brought the victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition.

About a week later, on Aug. 11 at approximately 4:10 p.m., a similar incident occurred. This time, two perps were on an e-bike when they ripped a necklace off a 25-year-old woman who was at the corner of 50th Street and Eighth Avenue. After snagging their loot, the perps quickly fled the scene on the bike, heading southbound on 8th Avenue, police said.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the scene. The victim did not report any injuries.

Then, on Sept. 7, at around 7:36 p.m., a 22-year-old became the latest robbery victim in the spree when two perps approached her on West 47th Street and 8th Avenue and snatched her necklace. The suspects immediately fled on the bike, southbound on Eighth Avenue.

Police said no injuries were reported. Officers successfully arrested one suspect — Ricardo Alejandro Salazar Contreras — in connection with the crime.

The NYPD released descriptions of the five suspects who remain at large. Police also released surveillance photos and video of three suspects involved in the spree.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, white flip flops and carrying a black cross-body bag, while the second suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt and black shorts.

The third suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses, a white hat, gray sweatshirt, red shorts, gray sneakers and carrying a black backpack. The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a white hat, white T-shirt, green shorts, white flip flops, and carrying a black cross-body bag.

The fifth sought individual is described as male. He was last seen wearing a red hat, white T-shirt, blue jeans, gray sneakers, and carrying a black cross-body bag.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding any of these incidents can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential