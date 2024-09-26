Police are looking for an alleged perv wanted for touching a teen’s buttocks on a Manhattan 6 train.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are looking for an alleged perv wanted for touching a teen’s buttocks on a moving Manhattan 6 train on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sept. 23 at around 7:10 a.m. A 14-year-old girl was standing on a southbound 6 train that was approaching the 77 Street and Lexington Avenue station on the Upper East Side when a male passenger pressed his groin area onto her buttocks, police sources said.

After the horrifying move, authorities said, the creep then touched the girl in the same area he pressed before fleeing the train to parts unknown.

The victim reported the crime, which occurred in the 19th Precinct, to police officers. No injuries were reported.

It is not clear at this time if the suspect said anything to the victim before he committed the abusive acts.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the suspect, who remains at large.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.