Pit bull shot, killed by NYPD officer during attack on other dog, police say

A pit bull was shot and killed by an NYPD officer on Wednesday, May 4, 2016 after attacking another smaller dog, police said.

A pit bull was shot and killed by an NYPD officer while it was attacking another dog in Manhattan on Wednesday, according to police.

The NYPD said two officers were on patrol, exiting the No. 1 train station near Dyckman and Nagle avenues around 7 p.m. when they heard a woman screaming.

When the officers went to investigate, they discovered the pit bull attacking a smaller shih tzu, police said. The officers tried several times to separate the two dogs but were unable to, the NYPD said.

One of the officers then shot the pit bull four times, killing the dog, according to police. The shih tzu also succumbed to its injuries, police said.

No people were injured during the incident, according to the NYPD.