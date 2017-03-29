Plans to improve Staten Island waterfront unveiled

A quick ride aboard the Staten Island Ferry will bring you to the island where you can explore the borough’s many treasures. Photo Credit: AP / Seth Wenig

A set of proposals aimed at showing off Staten Island’s most valuable assets were revealed by two nonprofits Wednesday.

The plan involves revamping piers and creating green spaces along the borough’s waterfront, according to recommendations from the Design Trust for Public Space and Staten Island Arts.

Elected officials and developers have been looking for years to improve the neighborhood’s reputation as a New York destination. A new mall and the 630-foot New York Wheel attraction, slated to open in 2018, are expected to bring in more visitors from around the world.

“We are drawing on local knowledge and civic engagement to produce a common understanding and shared purpose among Staten Islanders, private stakeholders and public agencies about the future of North Shore that is vibrant and benefits everyone,” Susan Chin, the executive director of the Design Trust for Public Space, said in a statement.

The proposals are part of the Future Culture project and will be refined over the next few months. A final proposal will be unveiled in the fall.

They include: