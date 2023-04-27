Quantcast
Harlem

Police arrest 19-year-old wanted for the shooting death of a man at Harlem NYCHA complex: NYPD

Police investigating the shooting at West 131 Street in Harlem on March 26.
Photo by Adrian Childress

The police have arrested a 19-year-old male wanted for fatally shooting down a man at a NYCHA housing complex in Harlem last month.

Zaire Allen, from Philadelphia, has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting a 24-year-old man at the Saint Nicholas Houses NYCHA development on March 26 located at 200 West 131 st. The victim, identified as Alonza Georgia, lived at the housing complex.

Police received a call at around 9 p.m. on the night of the shooting and discovered Georgia with a gunshot wound to the torso. Georgia died on March 27 at NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was taken.

Cops cordoned off the area on the night of March 26. File photo by Adrian Childress

