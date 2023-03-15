Fire breaks out at Upper East Side hotel hours after billionaire arrest

The FDNY is investigating a fire that broke out at the Sherry-Netherland hotel on Wednesday afternoon hours after a billionaire was arrested.

The Fire Department stated that they received the call about the fire at 12:02 p.m. on March 15. The blaze broke out on the 18th floor of the 37-floor hotel, located at 781 5th Avenue on the Upper East Side.

Firefighters took on the fire and got it under control at 1:45 p.m. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire, the cause of which is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.

ABC reported that the hotel is the location of Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui’s penthouse, which is located on the 17th floor. Wengui was arrested by the FBI at 6 a.m. this morning for allegedly overseeing a $1 billion fraud conspiracy.

Additional reporting by Dean Moses and Lloyd Mitchell.