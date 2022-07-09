Police-involved shooting in Queens leaves one officer hospitalized

A police-involved shooting in Queens on Saturday evening left both an officer and an individual injured, it was reported.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, a person fired at cops at around 6:08 p.m. on 205-17 116th Ave. in St. Albans.

Sources said that officers returned fire, reportedly seriously injuring the individual.

One officer was rushed to a nearby hospital. The conditions of both the officer and suspect are currently unknown.

Local residents were shaken by what they cite as a hail of bullets that broke the weekend silence in grim fashion. Yet those present at the incident said that harsh reality of the situation was not immediately apparent.

“It sounded like fireworks,” Jamal Walker, a nearby resident told amNewYork Metro in disbelief.

Others, however, say they constantly live under the threat of gun violence to the point it has become a way of life.

“I heard like 30 shots. Cops were coming down the block heavy. I’m not scared, I’m used to this. They are shooting everywhere,” Ralph Greoiege said.

According to the Mayor’s office, Mayor Eric Adams is currently at the scene of the incident and receiving a briefing.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for more information as it becomes available.