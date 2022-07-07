Queens shooting outside apartment building leaves one man dead, another injured

The search continues for the Queens shooting suspect who killed one man and injured another in an attack outside an apartment building Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:37 p.m. on July 6 near 121-02 Sutphin Blvd. in South Jamaica.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired at the location, found one victim, a 32-year-old man, seated in the back of a parked vehicle with gunshot wounds to his neck and chest.

EMS rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Later, police learned that the second shooting victim, a 28-year-old man, walked into Jamaica Hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He later told detectives that he sustained his injuries at the same South Jamaica location.

Police said the victim is now listed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.