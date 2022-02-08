Queens shooting near sports bar leaves man dead: NYPD

A 33-year-old man was gunned down during a Queens shooting near a sports bar on Monday night, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said Diquan Orr, 33, of 115th Road in St. Albans was fatally shot close to the Cozy Corner Sports Bar and Lounge at 194-01 Linden Blvd. at about 11:31 p.m. on Feb. 7.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, while responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found Orr unconscious and unresponsive at the St. Albans location, with a bullet wound to his chest.

EMS rushed him to Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Sources familiar with the case indicate that detectives believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute that broke out inside the sports bar. Police do not have a description of the prime suspect at this time.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.