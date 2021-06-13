Two dead in 60 minutes in separate Queens collisions: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Two drivers were killed on the streets of Queens in a pair of separate accidents that occurred within an hour’s time early on Sunday morning, police reported.

Authorities said one of the incidents was a hit-and-run collision that occurred at about 3:10 a.m. on June 13 near the corner of 144th Street and Foch Boulevard in South Jamaica.

According to law enforcement sources, a 53-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2008 Nissan Altima was heading northbound on 144th Street when he was struck by a 2017 Infiniti Q50 operated by an unidentified driver.

Police said the Infiniti Q50 driver had been moving at a high rate of speed eastbound along Foch Boulevard when he collided with the Nissan Altima. After crashing his ride, cops said, the Infiniti driver took off on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 113th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the collision, found the Nissan driver behind the wheel, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma about his body.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad continues to look for the Infiniti driver. No arrests have been made in the case.

Less than an hour later, police responded to a deadly collision at the corner of Fresh Pond Road and Eliot Avenue on the Maspeth/Middle Village border at about 3:53 a.m. on June 13.

Authorities said a 47-year-old man drove a 2016 Toyota Rav4 southbound along Fresh Pond Road when his vehicle was struck by a 2014 Ford Explorer, operated by a 22-year-old man, heading eastbound along Eliot Avenue.

Officers from the 104th Precinct found the 47-year-old man, whose identity has been withheld pending family notification, unconscious inside his ride with severe body trauma. EMS rushed him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics also took the 22-year-old man to Elmhurst Hospital for evaluation, and police later took him into custody, with charges pending the results of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the South Jamaica hit-and-run can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.