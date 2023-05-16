The police are looking for two boys, one aged 11 and the other 13, who have been missing since Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Garrett Warren, 13, was last seen in front of his Harlem home, located at 150 West 143 St., at around 1:30 a.m. on May 13, according to police. His friend Alfa Barrie, 11, is also missing, and was last seen inside his Bronx home, at 465 East 167 St., at around 4 p.m. on May 12. The NYPD believes the pair are together.

The NYPD held a media briefing Tuesday afternoon to draw attention to the missing boys.

“Today we’re seeking the public’s help in our search for two missing children,” said Assistant Chief. Ruel R. Stephenson, commanding officer of Manhattan North. “Both were last seen between Friday and early Saturday morning.”

Both boys are Black, with Garrett being 6 feet tall and around 215 pounds. Alfa is described as being around 5 feet 2 and approximately 100 pounds.

Garrett was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt underneath, black jeans, and blue/black Jordan sneakers. Meanwhile, Alfa was wearing a navy sweater with a ‘Democracy Prep Harlem Middle School’ logo, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Stephenson said the NYPD has a number of units searching for the pair. “The missing persons squad, the detective patrol offices in Manhattan and the Bronx, the harbor unit, and members of the strategic response group and all NYPD personnel is searching for these boys.”

Watch now as NYPD Executives brief the media on two missing children.. https://t.co/7lN4ISHrXf — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 16, 2023

Investigators, he said, have been “working around the clock on this case, and they will continue until these boys are found.”

Stephenson is asking New Yorkers for help in finding them and urged the public to call. “If you have any information about their whereabouts–regardless of how inconsequential you might think it is– call 911 or Crimestoppers.”

Investigators believe that because they’re friends, they are together. Furthermore, the police have video footage of the pair walking in the vicinity of 145th Street and Lenox Avenue Friday evening as part of a group.

Police are looking to track down the other members of the group.

“We’re looking at our video [footage] all over Manhattan,” said Deputy Chief Brian Gill, of the Manhattan North detective bureau. “We need to hear from anybody that has seen them or know anything about their whereabouts.”

Anyone with information in regards to the children is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.