Police release photo of man wanted for brutal shooting in East Harlem NYCHA complex

The police have released the name and a photo of a man wanted in connection with a brutal shooting that left a woman critically injured in an East Harlem NYCHA building Wednesday morning.

Avery Dunning, 35, who lives at the Lincoln Houses where the victim was shot, is wanted by police for allegedly firing multiple rounds at a 41-year-old Hispanic woman in the 6th floor hallway of the 60 East 135th apartment complex at around 8:30 a.m.

The woman, according to police, sustained gunshot wounds to her stomach, thigh and head. She was transported to Harlem Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police say that the 41-year-old woman was shot while being a Good Samaritan. According to cops, she was gunned down after trying to intervene in a commotion that was sparked by a domestic dispute in a neighboring apartment.

The shooting caused much distress to residents of the building.

Marisol Otero, who lives in the building and was at home at the time of the shooting, told amNewYork Metro on Wednesday that she heard two distinct bangs.

“I heard two gunshots,” Otero said. “I was scared. I’m still scared. Oh my god.”

Neighbors say they saw the victim’s husband sitting in the hallway soon after the shooting, and that the victim also has children.

Police released Dunning’s photo Friday morning and plan to charge him with attempted murder. He is known to police and remains at large.

Anyone with information in regard to the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.