Police release surveillance video and sketches of suspects in possible hate crime in BarKogi

A woman and her mother were attacked by three people at the restaurant.

Police released surveillance footage and sketches of three people who attacked a mother and daughter inside a midtown restaurant earlier this month, which was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

On Sept. 12, the victims were eating together at the BarKogi restaurant, located at 957 Second Ave., at about 1 a.m. when the suspects, who were sitting at the table behind them, started throwing paper.

They cursed and called the 27-year-old daughter a lesbian, police said.

The incident quickly turned violent as the younger woman was thrown to the ground by the three suspects — two women and a man — and dragged by her legs.

While her daughter was attacked, the 46-year-old mother was held down, police said.

It was not clear why they attacked the pair.

The group was then captured on surveillance video walking down the street as the man stops to light up a cigarette.

The two female suspects are described as being in their mid-30s and about 5-feet-7-inches. One of the women has dirty blonde hair and the other has long, wavy black hair.

The man is described as in his mid-40s, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, and is balding with a beard.