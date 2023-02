Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The police have released the name of a man who was gunned down on a Bronx street Tuesday morning.

Marquis Lane, 31, was declared dead Tuesday afternoon, just hours after being shot in the chest at around 9 a.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in the Morrisania section of the borough.

Lane was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln where he was pronounced deceased.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.