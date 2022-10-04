Quantcast
Brooklyn

BREAKING: Shots fired at MetroTech complex in Downtown Brooklyn

By Kevin Duggan and Ben Brachfeld
Police respond to shots fired at MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn
The shooting happened at Bridge Street and MetroTech Center on the morning of Oct. 4.
Photo by Ben Brachfeld

A gun-toting suspect fired shots outside the busy MetroTech office complex in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday morning, according to police.

There were no reported injuries from the gunplay that happened in the vicinity of Bridge Street and MetroTech Center around 10:40 a.m. on Oct. 4, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Police found around a half-dozen bullet casings at the scene. 

Eight to 10 men were seen fleeing west on Bridge Street, the NYPD rep said.

Numerous police units have secured the area by around 11 a.m., according to a security announcement heard at MetroTech Tuesday.

The office complex is home to a New York University outpost and several schools and government offices.

One local student at the scene of the incident said officials should beef up safety at the campus. 

“I think they should get more safety knowing that it’s right near a university and there’s a school right there,” said Arunagiri Ravichandran, a robotics graduate student at NYU. “Glad it didn’t happen in front of the school… no one got hurt.”

This story is developing. Check back later for more updates. 

Police officers stand next to a scene of a shooting in Downtown Brooklyn
Officers investigate the scene of the shooting in Downtown Brooklyn on Oct. 4.Photo by Ben Brachfeld

