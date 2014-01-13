Police seek attempted rapist who attacked woman on train

The NYPD Monday released a sketch of a man suspected of an attempted rape on the subway in Harlem last …

The NYPD Monday released a sketch of a man suspected of an attempted rape on the subway in Harlem last week.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was riding in the second-to-last car of a northbound No. 3 train Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. when she spotted the suspect masturbating, police said. He followed her into the next car, forced her onto a seat and tried to rape her.

The victim was able to fight him off and the suspect ran out of the train when it pulled into the 148th Street station, the NYPD said. She wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as 6′ tall, 25 to 35 years old and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, a brown coat and a pair of pink Nike Foamposite sneakers.