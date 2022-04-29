Police seek shooter after Alphabet City murder

An argument turned fatal Friday morning after a man was shot and killed in Alphabet City, police said.

At approximately 9 a.m., police received a call of a 42-year-old man who had been shot near Loisaida Avenue (between Avenue B and C on 4th Street). The incident reportedly took place after a dispute between two men became heated. The shooter brandished a gun and shot his victim, Anthony Ramon, in the leg and stomach before fleeing on a bike.

A pedestrian said he saw responding officers attempting CPR on the wounded man.

“I came around the corner and saw the body,” Steve Cruz told amNewYork Metro. “The guy was laying right on the floor, he was twitching a little bit. When they [police officers] got there they were doing chest compressions.”

Ramon was pronounced dead at the scene but taken to Bellevue hospital. ABC News reported that the victim was arrested in January in the same area where he was shot for allegedly assaulting a woman by hitting her in the face in her East Village home.

The shooter is described as wearing all black with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Updated at 3:08 p.m.