Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Police seek shooter after Alphabet City murder

By
0
comments
Posted on
DSC08712 copy 2
Police responded to a shooting in Alphabet City on April 29.
Photo by Dean Moses

An argument turned fatal Friday morning after a man was shot and killed in Alphabet City, police said.

At approximately 9 a.m., police received a call of a 42-year-old man who had been shot near Loisaida Avenue (between Avenue B and C on 4th Street). The incident reportedly took place after a dispute between two men became heated. The shooter brandished a gun and shot his victim, Anthony Ramon, in the leg and stomach before fleeing on a bike.

A pedestrian said he saw responding officers attempting CPR on the wounded man.

“I came around the corner and saw the body,” Steve Cruz told amNewYork Metro. “The guy was laying right on the floor, he was twitching a little bit. When they [police officers] got there they were doing chest compressions.”

Detectives discuss the shooting. Photo by Dean Moses

Ramon was pronounced dead at the scene but taken to Bellevue hospital. ABC News reported that the victim was arrested in January in the same area where he was shot for allegedly assaulting a woman by hitting her in the face in her East Village home.

The shooter is described as wearing all black with dreadlocks.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Updated at 3:08 p.m.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC