Police seek suspect who lured, groped boys in the Bronx

Authorities are looking for a man suspected in a string of groping incidents in the Bronx.

The NYPD says the suspect approached three boys, ages 12 to 15, on three separate occasions in the Bronx between Aug. 8 and Oct. 3.

In the first incident on Aug. 8, police say the suspect approached a 13-year-old boy near Baychester and Crawford avenues and told the victim that he would pay him for help carrying his bags. That’s when cops say the suspect grabbed the victim’s buttocks.

In the second incident on Sept. 17, cops say the suspect offered a 15-year-old boy money to help him carry his bag. The suspect then lured the victim to an isolated area of Seton Falls Park, where the suspect masturbated, asked the teen to have sex with him, and then touched the teen’s groin over his clothes.

The last incident was on Oct. 3, when the suspect grabbed a 12-year-old boy and pulled him into a wooded area of Seton Falls Park, where the suspect grabbed his own waistband, cops say.

None of the victims were physically injured.

The suspect is described as a slim man in his 30s who has a shaved head and a foreign accent. He is believed to be about 5-foot-3.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.