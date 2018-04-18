LATEST PAPER
53° Good Evening
53° Good Evening
News

Bronx man who shot NYPD officers in 2015 gets 76 years in prison, DA says

Jason Polanco was convicted of shooting the two officers during a robbery in the Bronx on Jan. 5, 2015.

NYPD members applaud as police officer Aliro Pellerano

NYPD members applaud as police officer Aliro Pellerano leaves St. Barnabas Hospital on Jan. 7, 2015. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A Bronx man convicted of shooting two NYPD officers was sentenced Wednesday to 76 years in prison, District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Jason Polanco, 26, was convicted on March 30 in the shootings of then-officers Andrew Dossi and Aliro Pellerano on Jan. 5, 2015, as they responded to a robbery of a grocery store near East 180th Street in the Bronx.

Dossi was struck in the back and left arm, and Pellerano was hit in the arm and side. It took Dossi roughly a year to recover from his injuries.

The pair have since been promoted to the rank of detective.

After the shooting, Polanco carjacked a Chevrolet Camaro at gunpoint but then crashed it and fled on foot, according to the district attorney’s office. He was arrested by police a day later.

“Responding NYPD officers risked their lives to stop the defendant, who left a trail of mayhem in the Bronx,” Clark said following Polanco’s sentencing on Wednesday. “Thankfully, they fully recovered and are back on active duty, promoted to detectives. The defendant will now spend the majority of his life behind bars for his vicious crimes.”

In addition to his 76-year prison sentence, Polanco will have to complete five years of post-release supervision, per Clark’s office.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

News photos & videos

The Pepacton, one of 19 reservoirs that are How does New York City get its water?
Governor Andrew Cuomo and Vice President Joe Biden Which Democrat will run for president in 2020?
Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, spoke after appearing Stormy Daniels' attorney on Cohen
President Donald Trump recently tweeted about James Comey, Trump calls Western airstrikes on Syria 'perfectly executed'
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of L Bike Train to offer strength in numbers during shutdown
Katy Perry, Kanye West and other celebrities have Celebs you might see on your 2020 election ballot