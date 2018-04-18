News Bronx man who shot NYPD officers in 2015 gets 76 years in prison, DA says Jason Polanco was convicted of shooting the two officers during a robbery in the Bronx on Jan. 5, 2015. NYPD members applaud as police officer Aliro Pellerano leaves St. Barnabas Hospital on Jan. 7, 2015. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 18, 2018 5:30 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A Bronx man convicted of shooting two NYPD officers was sentenced Wednesday to 76 years in prison, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. Jason Polanco, 26, was convicted on March 30 in the shootings of then-officers Andrew Dossi and Aliro Pellerano on Jan. 5, 2015, as they responded to a robbery of a grocery store near East 180th Street in the Bronx. Dossi was struck in the back and left arm, and Pellerano was hit in the arm and side. It took Dossi roughly a year to recover from his injuries. The pair have since been promoted to the rank of detective. After the shooting, Polanco carjacked a Chevrolet Camaro at gunpoint but then crashed it and fled on foot, according to the district attorney’s office. He was arrested by police a day later. “Responding NYPD officers risked their lives to stop the defendant, who left a trail of mayhem in the Bronx,” Clark said following Polanco’s sentencing on Wednesday. “Thankfully, they fully recovered and are back on active duty, promoted to detectives. The defendant will now spend the majority of his life behind bars for his vicious crimes.” In addition to his 76-year prison sentence, Polanco will have to complete five years of post-release supervision, per Clark’s office. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.