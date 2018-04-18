A Bronx man convicted of shooting two NYPD officers was sentenced Wednesday to 76 years in prison, District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Jason Polanco, 26, was convicted on March 30 in the shootings of then-officers Andrew Dossi and Aliro Pellerano on Jan. 5, 2015, as they responded to a robbery of a grocery store near East 180th Street in the Bronx.

Dossi was struck in the back and left arm, and Pellerano was hit in the arm and side. It took Dossi roughly a year to recover from his injuries.

The pair have since been promoted to the rank of detective.

After the shooting, Polanco carjacked a Chevrolet Camaro at gunpoint but then crashed it and fled on foot, according to the district attorney’s office. He was arrested by police a day later.

“Responding NYPD officers risked their lives to stop the defendant, who left a trail of mayhem in the Bronx,” Clark said following Polanco’s sentencing on Wednesday. “Thankfully, they fully recovered and are back on active duty, promoted to detectives. The defendant will now spend the majority of his life behind bars for his vicious crimes.”

In addition to his 76-year prison sentence, Polanco will have to complete five years of post-release supervision, per Clark’s office.