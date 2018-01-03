Call it a Coreynation. Corey Johnson of Chelsea on Wednesday was elected speaker of the New York City Council, picked by a vote of his peers to lead the chamber.

Johnson became the fifth speaker since the post was created a quarter-century ago in a U.S. Supreme Court-ordered reorganization of New York City government.

At the ceremony, 11 new council members were sworn in.

In his first floor speech, Johnson promised a “strong,” “unified” and “independent” council, stressing the word “independent” — an oblique hat tip to what sources said was his vow to push back against the mayor.

“We are the people’s house,” he said, adding: “We must not, and will not forget, who sent us here.”

I’m honored and humbled to have been selected by my colleagues as Speaker of the New York City Council. I look forward to working with all of my fellow Council Members on behalf of all New Yorkers. — Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) January 3, 2018

Johnson’s tenure is expected to pose more of a challenge to the agenda of fellow Democrat Mayor Bill de Blasio than his predecessor, Melissa Mark-Viverito of East Harlem, whom de Blasio helped pick. No bill in her four years came to a floor vote unless it was assured passage.

As the second most powerful post in municipal elective government, Johnson will control the flow of council legislation, negotiate the city’s budget, which was $86 billion in November, and largely decide how much money each district receives.

Wednesday’s vote was in many ways just a formality: The party bosses of Queens and the Bronx decided to pick Johnson last month and helped whip up the votes of enough council members to assure Johnson’s speakership.

Only Councilwoman Inez Barron (D-Brooklyn) — who staged a last-minute, protest candidacy and in a floor speech assailed “racist” fellow Democrats who have “conspired to prevent a black person from becoming speaker” — voted against Johnson, and for herself.

Near the end of his speech, Johnson reciting his colleagues’ 50 first names: “I will always have your back.”

The 35-year-old native of Massachusetts is gay and open about his HIV status and struggles with alcohol, drugs, mental illness and cigarettes.