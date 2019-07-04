President Donald Trump is set to celebrate the Fourth of July with tanks, a military flyover, a speech about patriotism and fireworks as part of his "A Salute to America" celebrations in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

"People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our country," the president tweeted Thursday morning.

Critics, however, have expressed concerns over the show of military might and what they say is an attempt to politicize an important American holiday — all at the taxpayer's expense. Though the White House has said his remarks would not be political in nature, the president has a history of veering off script with sharp partisan attacks even at events that are not meant to be overtly political.

Trump, who has dismissed those claims, is set to deliver his speech at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks later in the evening.

Check out photos of preparations ahead of the event, including some tanks, and check back with amNewYork for updates later in the day.

A woman with a Trump flag poses as she takes part in the "A Salute to America" Fourth of July festivities in Washington, D.C.

A woman decked out in red, white and blue participates in President Donald Trump's Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration in Washington, D.C.

People hold their hands over their hearts during the Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebrations in Washington, D.C.

A man holds a "Keep America Great" hat, which is President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign slogan, during the Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebrations in Washington, D.C.

Members of the U.S. Army park a tank in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday ahead of President Donald Trump's Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.

Members of the U.S. Army finish parking a tank in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. on Wednesday ahead of President Donald Trump's Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.

People watch as an M1 Abrams tank drives on pads toward the front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday ahead of President Donald Trump's Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.

Workers prepare the stage on Wednesday where President Donald Trump will speak at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. during his Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.

A worker washes one of two M1A1 Abrams tanks that are loaded on rail cars on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The tanks will be on display at the Lincoln Memorial during President Donald Trump's "A Salute to America" Fourth of July celebrations.

This M1A1 Abrams tank is one of two that will be on display at the Lincoln Memorial during "A Salute to America" Fourth of July celebrations.

Members of the activist group Code Pink hold Baby Trump balloons during a news conference on Wednesday at the Lincoln Memorial to protest against President Donald Trump and the tanks that were brought in for the Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.

Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin, right, speaks during a protest at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday against President Donald Trump and his Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.

Code Pink activists protest at the Lincoln Memorial on Wednesday against President Donald Trump and the tanks that were brought in for the Fourth of July "A Salute to America" celebration.