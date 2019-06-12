Just days before the state’s rent regulation laws expire, legislators have reached a deal to pass “the strongest tenant protections in history,” the leaders of the State Senate and Assembly said.

“For too long, power has been tilted in favor of landlords and these measures finally restore equity and extends protections to tenants across the state,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a joint statement. “These reforms will pass both legislative houses and we are hopeful that the Governor will sign them into law. It is the right thing to do.”

The current rent laws expire on Saturday.

Housing advocates and tenants have been pushing for a package of nine bills that would eliminate a number of landlord-friendly policies in the current laws. Landlords and business owners protested the bills, arguing some of the proposals would force them to stop investing in building improvements and in some cases, force them to sell their buildings.

Here’s a look at the reforms the lawmakers are expected to pass:

Extend rent regulations and make them permanent

Rent regulations will be extended and they won’t expire like they have every four to eight years for decades.

Repeal vacancy decontrol and high-income deregulation

Vacancy decontrol, or when a unit is removed from rent-stabilization because the monthly price hits a certain threshold and it becomes vacant, will be repealed. High-income deregulation, when a unit is removed from rent-stabilization because the tenant’s income is $200,000 or higher for two years prior, also will be repealed.

Repeal the vacancy bonus and the longevity bonus

The vacancy bonus, which allows property owners to raise rents as much as 20 percent when a unit becomes vacant, and the longevity bonus, which allows rents to be raised by additional amounts based on the duration of the previous tenancy, will be repealed.

Make preferential rent the base rent at lease renewals

If an owner has given a tenant a unit at a “preferential rent,” a price below the legal regulated rent, he or she will no longer be able to raise the rent to the full legal at a lease renewal. When the tenant leaves, the owner can charge up to the full legal rent, as long as the tenant did not leave because of the owner’s failure to maintain the unit.

Reform rent increases for Major Capital Improvements (MCIs)

The annual increase that landlords will be allowed to charge tenants for major capital improvements, or building-wide upgrades, will be lowered from 6 percent to 2 percent in New York City and from 15 percent to 2 percent in other counties. The MCI increases also will be eliminated after 30 years, instead of being permanent.

Additionally, the rules on what spending may qualify for MCI increases will be tightened.

Reform rent increases for Individual Apartment Improvements (IAIs)

The amount of spending on individual apartment improvements will be capped at $15,000 over a 15-year-period and owners will only be allowed to make up to three IAIs over that period. Rent increases for IAIs will be eliminated after 30 years, instead of being permanent.

Make rent stabilization an option for localities statewide

The geographical restrictions on the eligibility for the rent stabilization laws will be removed, allowing any city or town in the state that has a vacancy rate of 5 percent or less to regulate rents.

Cap the maximum rent increase for rent-controlled tenants

The maximum rent increases for rent-controlled tenants will be set at the average of the five most recent Rent Guidelines Board annual rent increases for one-year rent-stabilized renewals.

Reform the ‘owner use’ exception

Tenants who have lived in a unit for 15 or more years will be protected from eviction under the “owner use” provision, which allows owners to evict a tenant if they want to use the unit for themselves or their immediate family.

Establish stronger housing security and tenant protections statewide

Protections will include banning the so-called “tenant blacklists,” limiting security deposits to one month’s rent, making unlawful eviction a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by a civil penalty of between $1,000 and $10,000 (for example, when a landlord illegally locks out or uses force to evict a tenant), requiring landlords to provide notice to tenants if they intend to increase their rent by more than 5 percent or do not intend to renew the tenants’ lease, and providing tenants more time in eviction proceedings to get a lawyer, fix violations of the lease or pay the rent owed.

Keep stabilized apartments rented by nonprofits in the rent-stabilization system

Rent-stabilized units that are provided by nonprofits to individuals who are homeless or are at risk of homelessness will remain rent-stabilized.

Extend the rent overcharge look-back period from four to six years

If a tenant makes an overcharge complaint, the court or The Division of Housing and Community Renewal will be permitted to review six, or possibly more, years of rent history to determine if an overcharge was made. The period for which an owner is liable for rent-overcharge claims also would be extended from two to six years.

Prohibit the Rent Guidelines Boards from setting class-specific renewal increases

Rent Guidelines Boards will not be able to set increases based on the current rental cost of a unit or the amount of time since the owner was authorized to take additional rent increases, such as a vacancy bonus.

Require an annual report from HCR on rent administration and tenant protection

The Division of Housing and Community Renewal will be required to submit an annual report on the implementation, administration and enforcement of the rent regulation system and provide data on the number of rent-stabilized units in each county, applications and approvals for major capital improvements, units with preferential rents, rents charged, and overcharge complaints.

Reform co-op/condo conversion

If owners want to convert a building into co-ops or condos, 51 percent of tenants in the building must agree to purchase apartments before the conversion can be effective.

Implement mobile and manufactured home tenant protections

Reforms for mobile and manufactured home tenants will include a cap on rent increases and protections against evictions.