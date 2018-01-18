Donald Trump has always been known for doing things differently, and in his first year as president, he has only confirmed that he doesn't follow traditional norms.
Trump's use of Twitter alone has separated him from past presidents.
His surprising comments, public feuds with celebrities and other politicians, and attacks on the press have been unprecedented -- or "unpresidented," as the president once wrote.
Here's a look at some of the things Trump has done that we wouldn't have expected from a president.
Use vulgar language to describe struggling nations
Brag about the size of his ‘nuclear button’
Tell the NFL to fire players
Say a media company’s license should be revoked
Use derogatory nicknames for other lawmakers
Give his daughter a White House role
Accuse protesters of being paid
Attack a federal judge
Accuse a former president of wiretapping him
Discuss a response to North Korea's missile test at dinner in Mar-a-lago
Claim negative polls are fake
Attack companies and celebrities
Claim millions of people voted illegally (after he won)
