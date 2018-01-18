Trump repeatedly has called various media outlets "fake news," but he went even further when he said the licenses for NBC and other broadcast news networks should be challenged and when he banned the New York Times and others from a press briefing.

After NBC published stories in October 2017 about Trump allegedly saying he wanted a "tenfold increase" in the U.S. nuclear arsenal and about Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling the president a "moron," Trump suggested their license should be revoked. Licenses are issued by the Federal Communications Commission to broadcast stations.

"With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!" he wrote on Twitter.

"Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!" another tweet said.

Jessica Rosenworcel, the commissioner of FCC, quickly responded to Trump's tweets.

"Not how it works," she wrote.

"Freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy," she wrote in another tweet.

Before that threat, Trump barred certain news outlets, including The New York Times and CNN, from a White House press briefing on Feb. 24, 2017, without an explanation. Reporters from The Associated Press and Time magazine, who were not barred, walked out in protest.

Executive editor of The New York Times Dean Baquet highlighted the unprecedented nature of the president's action.

"Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties," he said in a statement.