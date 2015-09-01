Win tickets to see Pope Francis in Central Park

Residents of New York State can apply online to receive two tickets to attend the Pope’s procession.

The pope is coming!

On Friday, Sept. 25, prior to mass at Madison Square Garden, Pope Francis plans to greet thousands of guests in Central Park where he will lead a procession along West Drive.

For a chance at welcoming the pope to NYC, residents of New York State can apply to receive two free tickets via a ticket giveaway contest.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 7, hopefuls can visit nyc.gov/papalvisit or call 311 to enter. The randomly selected winners will be notified on Thursday, Sept. 10.

“The procession through Central Park will give thousands of New Yorkers an opportunity to come face to face with Pope Francis,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press release Tuesday.

“We’re proud to welcome one of the world’s most powerful voices to our great city next month, and we are grateful to the archdiocese for their cooperation in giving even more New Yorkers a chance to join in this historic visit.”