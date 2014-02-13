Pregnant mother dies, baby saved following accident with snow plow

A pregnant woman was killed Thursday morning in Bay Ridge by a private snow plow, but doctors were able to …

A pregnant woman was killed Thursday morning in Bay Ridge by a private snow plow, but doctors were able to deliver her baby, officials said.

Doctors at Maimonides Medical Center performed an emergency C-section on Min Lin, 36, a spokeswoman for the hospital said. The boy, who was “nearly full term” weighs six pounds, six ounces and was listed in critical condition, Eileen Tynion, Maimonides’s vice president of public affairs said.

“He’s currently in our neonatal intensive care unit,” she said of the baby.

Lin’s husband, who was with her during the time of the accident was at the hospital with the boy, according to the representative.

Lin, who lived in Borough Park, was in the rear of the Fei Long Market at 6301 8th Ave when a snow plowthat was reversing struck her, police said. Officers didn’t charge the 42-year-old operator of the plow, who remained at the scene, but the investigation was ongoing.

This is the second time in less than 10 days that a Brooklyn pedestrian was killed by a private vehicle that was clearing the snow. On Feb. 3, Stanislav Chernyshov, 73, was struck by a backhoe as he was crossing the street in Brighton Beach. Cops didn’t charge the 33-year-old operator of backhoe.