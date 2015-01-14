Premier 57 Spa, Spa Castle’s Manhattan location, shut down by NYC Department of Health

The spa was found to be operating without a separate bathing license.

The indoor bade pool is the heart of Premier 57 Spa. It features a standing neck shower, hydro jets, floating jets and bubble seats at the swim-up bar. Photo Credit: Ethan Covey

The luxury Spa Castle in Manhattan was shut down by the New York City Department of Health on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the department confirmed on Wednesday.

Premiere 57 has been closed because “they were found to be operating without a license, which is required for all bathing establishments in the city,” the spokesperson said.

The location will remain closed until they obtain the permit.

The original Spa Castle, located in Flushing, opened a Manhattan location last month to great fanfare, but a patron was found dead in the one of the Queens baths two weeks ago. Police said the 80-year-old man likely died of a heart attack.

Premier 57 did not answer calls for comment.