Presidential debate moderators to be Lester Holt, Martha Raddatz, Anderson Cooper, Chris Wallace

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the selection Friday.

Lester Holt, Martha Raddatz, Anderson Cooper and Chris Wallace will be the moderators at the 2016 debates between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Friday.

Holt, anchor of “NBC Nightly News,” will moderate the first debate on Sept. 26, at Hofstra University.

Raddatz, co-anchor of “This Week” on ABC, and Cooper, a CNN anchor, will moderate the debate on Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis.

Wallace, anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” will become the first Fox News anchor to moderate a presidential debate on Oct. 19 at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas — the final scheduled debate between Clinton and Trump.

Elaine Quijano, a “CBS News” anchor, will moderate the vice presidential debate on Oct. 4 at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.