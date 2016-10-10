Presidential debate: What Trump, Clinton respect about each other

Their responses to the last debate question were a rare moment of kind words.

The last question of the second presidential debate asked Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton to name something they respect about each other.

Their responses were a rare moment of kind words in a debate that started without a traditional handshake.

“I respect his children,” Clinton said. “His children are incredibly able and devoted and I think that says a lot about Donald. I don’t agree with nearly anything else he says or does, but I do respect that.”

Trump said he considered her remarks a compliment. “I’m very proud of my children,” he said.

As for what he respects about Clinton, Trump said, “She doesn’t quit. She doesn’t give up. I respect that.”

“She’s a fighter,” he continued. “I disagree with much of what she’s fighting for, I do disagree with her judgment in many cases, but she does fight hard and she doesn’t quit and she doesn’t give up and I consider that to be a very good trait.”

The rest of the debate was much harsher, with insults thrown by both candidates.

Clinton told Trump his campaign was “exploding,” following the release of a 2005 recording of Trump speaking offensively about women.

Trump called Clinton “the devil” at one point in the debate, and said she would be in jail for her use of her private email as secretary of state, if he were in charge.

The two nominees did exchange a handshake at the end of the debate, following the last question.