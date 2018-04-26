The northeastern perimeter of Prospect Park is getting a long awaited makeover that will eventually include two new entrances, city officials announced Thursday.

The restoration to Flatbush Avenue was set to officially begin with a ceremonial groundbreaking.

Currently, the avenue’s cracked and uneven sidewalk has few functioning street lights, sparse trees and a deteriorating iron fence along the park.

The $2.4 million restoration, funded by Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Councilmember Laurie Cumbo, will expand the sidewalk from 20 feet to 30 feet wide, replace invasive plants with native trees, and install new fencing, lighting and furnishings. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of this year, officials said.

Also Tuesday, designs for two new entrances from Flatbush Avenue were unveiled. The entrances, funded with $3.2 million from the Parks Department’s Parks Without Boarders program, will be added near the former Rose Garden and just north of the Prospect Park Zoo.

Construction of the new entrances, the first since the 1940s, is set to begin in the spring of 2019 and be completed a year later. They will feature new lighting, seating and landscaping.

“The east side of Prospect Park will soon be the gold standard for a safe, sustainable, and serene park experience,” Adams said in a statement.