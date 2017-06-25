Pulse nightclub victim memorial at Hudson River Park design unveiled

Anthony Goicolea won the project’s application with his idea that features nine prisms embedded into modified boulders.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled Sunday the design of the upcoming Hudson River Park memorial honoring the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Anthony Goicolea’s concept of embedding nine prisms into modified boulders was chosen from a host of design proposals. As light reflects through the boulders, rainbows will appear on the lawn and nearby objects.

Last October, the governor announced a New York memorial that would pay tribute to the LGBTQ community and the 49 people who were killed and the dozens injured at the Orlando nightclub on June 12, 2016.

A commission of LGBTQ activists and parks officials will work with Goicolea and the community to oversee the installation and opening of the memorial in the coming months, according to the governor.