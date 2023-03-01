SEE IT: Pups raise the ‘woof’ at the AKC Museum of the Dog grooming party

The American Kennel Club (AKC) Museum of the Dog threw a “paw”-ty on Tuesday night for those with both two and four legs that looked to raise the “woof” of the art gallery.

Held at 101 Park Ave. in Midtown, the furry fiesta promoted Pride+Groom, a line of grooming products made especially so that pets can enjoy the same level of care as their human counterparts.

Founded by four dog moms in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the female-led company brought their first in-person event to the Big Apple to showcase the skin and fur care products on the pups themselves.

“We are here to celebrate dogs and celebrate art and beauty,” CEO of Pride+Groom Patricia Machado told amNewYork Metro. “Pet parents now are really demanding in terms of ingredient, quality of products. So, I am a chemical engineer and through the research that I have done, we came up with essential oils. They’re unique for our products and they’re all beneficial to the skin and the coat. So, they have natural oils, they have a powerful function to moisturize, to treat, to heal, and to treat a lot of skin issues.”

The pooches showed off how fetching they looked thanks to their own personal beauty “dog”-tors while prancing about the museum in the shadow of artwork. The event not only had hors d’oeuvres served for humans, but also for canines.

Not only that, but the pups also said “bone appétit” thanks to special catering by JustFoodForDogs.

The party seemed to be pretty “pup”-ular as dozens upon dozens of dogs and their owners ventured through multiple floors of the museum and even tried out Pride+Groom for themselves.

According to those who use the line, it is not all fluff.

“It’s very trustworthy,” attendee and product user Megan Macari with her dog Pharrell said. “All four women who came up with it are geniuses.”

While the dogs enjoyed treats and socializing, their human parents sipped wine and explored the gallery.

Machado told amNewYork Metro that it is an honor to serve dog lovers in the Big Apple since the city is brimming with animal lovers.

“We know what the dogs really need because, you know, we spend a lot of time together with our dogs in our small apartments,” Machado said. “Dogs are really good companions.”