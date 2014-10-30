New Yorkers overwhelmingly support quarantine for those returning from West Africa

An overwhelming majority of New Yorkers support a mandatory 21-day quarantine, according to a new Wall Street Journal/NBC 4 New York/Marist College poll.

According to The Wall Street Journal, 82% of New Yorkers said they would support the quarantine that has sparked nationwide controversy and debate.

The question they answered did not distinguish between people traveling from West African countries dealing with Ebola and health care workers in New York who may have come into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with the virus.

The findings were on track with a recent CBS News poll on the national level, which found that 80 percent of Americans believed citizens and legal residents returning from West Africa should be quarantined.