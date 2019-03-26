LATEST PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
News

Food business training program expanding in Queens

 FEASTS will be able to accommodate 250 students over the next two years, the city said.

Students in the 12-week course receive training and

Students in the 12-week course receive training and mentorship from experts in the food industry. Classes, which serve between 15 to 20 students, are held at Queens Library locations. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ShotShare

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

The city is expanding a free program to cultivate culinary businesses in Queens.

Officials said interest in the Food Entrepreneurship and Services Training Space, known as FEASTS, has grown since it kicked off in 2016, focused on Jamaica.

It will now be able to accommodate 250 students over the next two years in classes located in other parts of the borough as well as in Jamaica. 

Students in the 12-week course receive training and mentorship from experts in the food industry. Classes, which serve between 15 to 20 students, are held at Queens Library locations.

One site in northern Queens will feature training in English as a Second or Foreign Language.

According to the city’s Economic Development Corporation, about 50 percent of the 100 students who graduated from the program were able to start successful businesses in the food industry.

“Jamaica FEASTS has played a pivotal role in providing training and business development support to the next generation of culinary entrepreneurs in Queens,” EDC President James Patchett said in a statement.

Lisa

Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD
Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount
A rally against anti-Semitism was held Sunday at Rally against anti-Semitism held in Manhattan
Brian O'Dwyer, grand marshal of the St. Patrick's Irish and non-Irish eyes smile on St. Patrick's parade
Dermot Shea, NYPD chief of detectives, speaks about 24-year-old arrested in mob-boss hit: NYPD
NYPD officer Joe Gallagher and his son Hudson, Scenes of St. Patrick's Day Parade revelry